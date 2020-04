INDIANA (WOWO): Indiana’s statewide count of COVID-19 cases has passed 6,000.

According to numbers released this morning by the Indiana State Department of Health, 6,351 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and 245 have died.

Yesterday, there were 5,943 cases and a death toll of 203. The number of Hoosiers tested also went up, from 30,869 to 32,133.

