Indiana county clamps down with big jump in virus cases

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tighter business restrictions have been imposed in a northern Indiana county where a coronavirus outbreak prompted the closure of a Tyson Foods meatpacking plant.

Test results over the weekend confirmed about 700 more COVID-19 cases in Cass County, boosting the county’s total to 1,025, the Indiana State Department of Health said Monday. Those new results come after Tyson announced last week it would temporarily close its Logansport plant that was the site of widespread illnesses and have all its 2,200 workers undergo coronavirus testing.

Logansport and county officials announced Monday new orders prohibiting more than one family member and anyone younger than 16 from entering retail businesses. The order also imposes limits on the number of customers allowed inside.

While Cass County has had only one recorded COVID-19 death, its infection rate is nearly four times greater than any other Indiana county.

“This order is necessary to end this threat to the city as quickly as possible,” Logansport Mayor Chris Martin said.

The Indiana State Department of Health on Monday reported 31 additional coronavirus deaths, boosting the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 844 since the first fatality was recorded seven weeks ago. The newly reported deaths happened between April 10 and Sunday.