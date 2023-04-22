Indiana Could Cut Ag Education Funding

HB 1001 removes the line item for CTE funding. This will devastate CTE programs and CTSOs statewide. While programs might not disappear right away, slowly, as schools are forced to RIF (eliminate teacher positions) due to lack of funding, it will now be CTE teachers who no longer bring extra dollars to our schools.

Fastest & Most Effective Way to influence change:

-Call the switchboard and tell them your address

• Senate: 1-800-382-9467

• House: 1-800-382-9847

-Tell them to give your legislator a message

-The message is for HB1001 : “Pull CTE funding back out to its own separate line item to protect local CTE programs”

History and More on HB 1001

• House Budget Version expanded vouchers to $600 MILLION dollars, but kept CTE

• Senate Version got rid of vouchers and wrapped CTE funding into foundation grants

• A Senate amendment was discussed but not voted on. Action is still needed.

• This now goes to conference committees in both senate and house members.

What can you do?

• Text SAVECTE to 528-86

• Use the following link to send a message: Restore CTE Funding in the State Budget

• Send direct emails to your senators and representatives

• Call your senators and representatives

Anyone concerned about CTE Funding needs to respond Numbers and volume matter

What else can we do???

• Share with parents of students

• Share on social media

• Share with everyone you know