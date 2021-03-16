Indiana Coronavirus Vaccine eligibility age lowered to 45

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health has just opened up coronavirus vaccine eligibility to more Hoosiers.

According to the state’s vaccine website, those aged 45 and older can now register for an appointment to get one of the three types of vaccines that protect against COVID-19 infections and transmission.

Before today, the shots were limited to those 50 and older, as well as those who work in specific occupations and those with specific health conditions.

Find the full list of those eligible for the vaccines here.