INDIANA (WOWO): The number of coronavirus cases in Indiana is up to 12 after two more patients were confirmed to have COVID-19 yesterday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

The patients are in Marion and St. Joseph Counties, respectively. 64 tests have been administered concerning cases throughout the state.

All of those who have had positive test results, including one in Noble County and one in Adams County, are being treated and in isolation.

Find the ISDH’s online COVID-19 map here.