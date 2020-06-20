Indiana coronavirus case update: 411 new cases, 19 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Another 411 Hoosiers have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 19 more have died, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Numbers released today show about 10.5% of those tested showing up as positive, with a total of more than 42,000 positive cases and nearly 2,350 deaths.

Locally, another two Allen County residents have died from COVID-19 and 46 have tested positive, bringing the total to 2,377 cases and 94 deaths Saturday.

The respiratory illness typically produces mild to moderate sickness in healthy individuals, but those with weakened or otherwise compromised immune systems, including the elderly, are at a higher chance of experiencing severe or fatal cases.