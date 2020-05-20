Indiana Corn, Soybean to Host Lunch Break Webinar Series

The Indiana Corn Growers Association and the Indiana Soybean Alliance are hosting a webinar May 21 from 12 to 1 p.m. about the CARES Act, CFAP, and HEROES Act.

The Indiana Soybean Alliance and Indiana Corn Marketing Council will provide a market update as well.

Congressman Jim Baird (R-IN 4th District) will be the special guest.

You must register for the webinar before 11:30 a.m.

To register, click here.

Source: Indiana Corn Growers Association and the Indiana Soybean Alliance press release