Indiana Corn, Soybean Growers Focusing on Replanting

Another dry week allowed for plenty of fieldwork but left many parts of the State yearning for rain, according to USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office. Soil moisture levels decreased again from the previous week.

The average temperature for the week was 71.1 degrees Fahrenheit, 0.8 degrees above normal for the State. The amount of rainfall varied from none to 1.25 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 0.38 inches. There were 6.0 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending June 14.

Corn and soybean planting neared completion last week, as growers focused on areas needing replanting. Winter wheat conditions remained stable and crop progress continued more or less on schedule, with early reports of winter wheat harvest starting in some areas. The first cutting of hay pushed closer to completion, thanks to the warm, dry weather last week. Livestock were reported to be doing well, and spring calving has all but wrapped up. Other activities for the week included fertilizer applications, spraying herbicides, and mowing roadsides.

94 percent of Indiana’s corn has emerged, an increase of 9 percent from last week and 8 percent ahead of the five-year average. Nationally, 95 percent has emerged. 66 percent of Indiana’s corn is rated in good to excellent condition and 26 percent is in fair condition.

Soybean planting is nearing completion with 94 percent of the crop planted, up 6 percent from last week and 7 percent of the five-year average. 85 percent of the crop has emerged, an increase of 11 percent from last week. Nationally, 93 percent is planted and 81 percent is emerged. 67 percent of the Indiana crop is rated in good to excellent condition and 27 percent is in fair.