Indiana Corn Growers Association Seeks Engaged Farmers for Board

Farmers who want to represent agriculture in federal and state legislative halls should consider adding their name to this year’s Indiana Corn Growers Association (ICGA) board election ballot. The ICGA board advocates for Hoosier corn farmers at the local, state and federal levels. ICGA’s governing districts match the nine Congressional districts across the state. This year, ICGA will fill seats in districts 1, 4 and 7.

“It is the mission of ICGA to represent Indiana’s corn farmers to policy makers who make decisions that affect our business,” said ICGA President Mike Beard, who operates a corn, soybean and hog farm from rural Clinton County, Ind. “In my travels around Indiana, I have met numerous corn farmers who have shared their concerns for our industry. ICGA offers the platform necessary to address the people and agencies who can satisfy those concerns. This is an opportunity for those interested corn growers to take an active part in helping secure a better future for Indiana farmers.”

Candidates must meet the following eligibility requirements: member of ICGA in good standing; producer of corn as an owner, manager or operator; resident of the district they seek to represent; and current on their ICGA membership dues.

One open seat in District 1, which includes the counties of Lake, Porter and LaPorte.

One Seat up for re-election in District 4, which includes the counties of Newton, Jasper, Benton, White, Cass, Carroll, Howard, Clinton, Tippecanoe, Warren, Fountain, Montgomery, Boone, Putnam, Hendricks and Morgan.

One open seat in District 7, which includes Marion County.

Election applications are due to the ICGA office by March 6. Ballots will be mailed to members in mid-June and must be returned in July. Winners will begin a three-year term in December. To learn more about this year’s election, find a district map or download an application, visit www.incorn.org/ICGAelections.