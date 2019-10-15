Indiana Corn Crop Struggles to Maturity

The nation’s corn crop continues to lag in maturity.

According to the latest USDA Crop Progress Report, 73 percent of the nation’s corn is mature, 19 points behind the five-year average, and 23 points behind 2018.

In Indiana, the crop is 72 percent mature, compared to the five-year average of 98 and the 2018 rating of 99.

24 percent of Indiana’s corn crop is harvested, an increase of nine points from the week prior, still lagging behind 2018’s harvest progress of 49 percent.

30 percent of Indiana’s soybeans have been harvested, 19 points behind last year’s harvest, and 17 points behind the five-year average.

33 percent of Indiana’s corn and soybeans are rated good to excellent.