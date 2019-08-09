Indiana Corn and Soybean Groups Leading Ohio River Tour

The Indiana Soybean Alliance Membership and Policy Committee (ISA M&P) and the Indiana Corn Growers Association (ICGA) present the Ohio River Tour on Tuesday, Aug. 27. The ICGA and ISA M&P invites Hoosier farmers, partners, stakeholders and policymakers to take a tour of the McAlpine Locks and Dam on the Ohio River near Louisville, Ky.

Those attending the Ohio River Tour will learn about this vital mode of transporting millions of bushels of corn and soybeans around the country and the world. Indiana’s waterways represent a gateway global markets. Making sure the ports, locks and dams remain strong and functional is a priority for the ISA M&P and ICGA.

“Once harvest is finished, farmers require reliable transportation systems to move the crop where it’s going to be used,” said ISA M&P Chair Phil Ramsey, a farmer from Shelbyville, Ind. and a member of the Soy Transportation Committee. “The Ohio River Tour gives us a chance to see how our crop gets moved to major ports in the United States and beyond. Keeping that infrastructure in good shape is very important.”

The tour will begin with registration at 9 a.m. on the Belle of Louisville steamship. The program will start at 9:30 a.m. followed by lunch at 11:30 a.m. Next, attendees with embark on the Mary M. Miller barge for a tour of the McAlpine Locks and Dam at 12:30 p.m. The Mary M. Miller barge will return to Louisville by 3 p.m.

For more information, or to register, contact Lauren Taylor at ltaylor@indianasoybean.com.