Indiana Corn and Soybean Crop Conditions Fall

Scattered rains brought relief to some fields last week while others continued to suffer, according to Greg Matli, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Indiana Field Office. Soil moisture levels improved statewide last week, though not all farms received rainfall.

The Indiana corn crop is rated 32% good to excellent, a 1% drop from a week ago. The Indiana soybean crop is also down 1% from a week ago at 33% good to excellent. Nationally, corn is rated 56% good to excellent down 1% from last week. Soybeans are rated 53% good to excellent, down 1% as well.

The average temperature for the week was 74.7 degrees Fahrenheit, 1.9 degrees above normal for Indiana. The amount of rainfall varied from none to 3.51 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 1 inch. There were 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending August 18.

Above average temperatures coupled with sporadic and, in some areas, non-existent rainfall caused farmers to continue to worry about adequate precipitation during grain fill. In those areas that received rainfall, crop conditions remained steady or slightly improved while areas receiving little to no rainfall saw conditions deteriorate. The 2019 Indiana corn and soybean crops were in much worse shape than they were during the same time in 2018. Growers continued to hope for a late killing frost.

Livestock producers in areas that were devoid of rainfall began to supplemental feed because pastures were no longer adequate for the nutrition needs of their livestock.