Indiana Corn and Soy Checkoffs Name Kingery New CEO to Replace Stevens

After an intensive process by a farmer-led search committee, the Indiana Soybean Alliance (ISA), Indiana Corn Marketing Council (ICMC) and the Indiana Corn Growers Association (ICGA) have named Courtney Kingery as the new chief executive officer (CEO) effective October 1, 2019.

“Courtney exceeded all of the attributes for what our farmer boards were looking for in a new CEO to lead us into the future,” said ISA Chairman Joe Tuholski.

Kingery will be responsible for leading the state’s corn and soybean checkoff programs that focus on building domestic and global demand for corn, soybeans. “Courtney brings a broad level of experience and expertise from the grain industry that will be of great value to our corn and soybean checkoff programs,” added ICMC President Mike Beard.

In addition, Kingery will lead ICGA and the ISA Membership & Policy activities for the two organizations. “Public policy issues are critically important to the long-term success of Indiana farmers, and Courtney’s grain industry and global market development experience will help our farmers and policymakers work for the best solutions to our policy issues,” said ICGA President Sarah Delbecq.

Kingery has provided executive management expertise to the grain industry throughout her career. She currently serves as Global Director of Health & Wellness Innovation for Tate & Lyle in Chicago area. She led Tate & Lyle’s global marketing for the company’s Health & Wellness products that address obesity, diabetes, digestive health and food availability. Earlier in her career she was a grain trader and marketing director for oilseeds and food ingredients for ADM.

Her family has a farm in White County, Ind. She graduated from Kutzman University with a Master of Business Administration and Hanover College with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.

In accepting the position, Kingery said, “I’m excited to work directly with Indiana farmers in building new markets for corn and soybeans. It makes me very proud to help farm families find ways to increase the value of their corn and soybeans.”

Kingery replaces Jane Ade Stevens, who has worked with ISA for 30 years and served the last 10 years as CEO for the organizations. She led the organizations to fund the Corn & Soy Innovation Center at Purdue University, the Glass Barn educational museum at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, and growth in the ethanol, livestock and meat and poultry export business in the state.

Source: Indiana Corn Growers Association and Indiana Soybean Alliance