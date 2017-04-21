Indiana to conduct audit of untested sexual assault kits

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Indiana State Police plan to conduct an audit of untested sexual assault kits that may have lingered in evidence collection rooms across the state for years.

The Indianapolis Star reports the update comes after the Indiana Senate on Wednesday approved a resolution urging state police to do an audit.

The measure by Republican Sens. Michael Crider and Eric Houchin requested a “thorough audit” of all untested evidence gathered from sexual assault examinations in the state. The senators want state police to report their findings to a panel of statehouse leaders by Dec. 1.

State police spokesman Captain David Bursten says that the agency will connect with other law enforcement agencies and prosecutors throughout Indiana to determine the best method to compile information on untested kits and provide a report.