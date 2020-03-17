Indiana company starts shipping COVID-19 test kits

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO/Inside Indiana Business): An Indiana company has begun shipping its test kits for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Roche Diagnostics in Indianapolis says the delivery of the initial 400,000 test kits will be completed this week to laboratory testing sites throughout the country, with many more on the way.

The test uses swab samples taken from the back of the nose or throat and can provide results in about three-and-a-half hours.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week granted the company an Emergency Use Authorization for the test. They plan to ship an additional 400,000 test kits per week.