Indiana Chamber gives Fort Wayne “Community of the Year” honors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana Chamber of Commerce will honor Fort Wayne as its 2020 PNC Community of the Year at a banquet in November.

That news was announced in a press release from the organization Tuesday, saying the state’s second-largest city “continues to gain prominence as an outstanding place to live, work and raise a family” due to quality of life improvement efforts meant to attract and retain talent.

“The days of public-private partnerships are here to stay,” said Mayor Tom Henry, who pointed out that downtown revitalization efforts – including $681 million in projects this year alone – and new business investments and expansions are spurring growth in the Summit City.

“We decided some time ago that we needed to embrace our rivers and make them an active part of not only the economic development of our community, but also for leisurely activities and social gatherings,” Henry henry adds. “Just about this time last summer, we opened phase one and what a magnificent introduction of Fort Wayne. Tens of thousands of people have utilized it.”

The award will be presented during the Indiana Chamber’s 31st Annual Awards program on November 10th.