Indiana car dealer promising $100K match for Riley COVID-19 fund

INDIANA (WOWO): A relief fund for the families of children with serious medical issues is getting a major shot in the arm.

The Riley Children’s Foundation is collecting donations for a special fund to help medical staff who are responding to the children’s evolving needs, as well as the cost of things like food, housing, and medication for the kids and their families that have been impacted by the spread of COVID-19, according to Fort Wayne’s NBC.

Now Indiana car dealer Bob Butler has stepped up to match up to $100,000 of donations toward the fund.

You can learn more and donate through this link.