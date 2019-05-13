Indiana businesses hiring ex-offenders amid tight job market

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An organization is connecting Indiana businesses with ex-offenders in an effort to address a tight labor market and to help people who struggle to find work.

Public Advocates in Community Re-Entry, usually known as PACE, is a non-profit that helps people return to society after serving time behind bars.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that Develop Indy, the economic development branch of Indy Chamber, has linked 112 businesses to PACE since late 2017.

Develop Indy officials say they view the ex-offender community as an untapped resource in a work market with a 4% unemployment rate.

In 2018, PACE helped about 4,400 clients on a $1-million budget. PACE has placed around 120 ex-offenders in jobs at various employers.