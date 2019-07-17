Indiana BMV issues $27,000 in refunds

INDIANA, (WOWO) – The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has issued $27,000 in refunds.

The BMV reports an underpayment of claims filed between July 2017 and May 2019 was found during a routine internal audit, and was corrected within 24 hours.

These claims were filed for overcharges that occurred between 2002 and 2006.

The average underpayment was $3.36 and impacted 8,099 customers. All impacted customers have been notified of the additional refund by mail, email or both.

The refund has been placed as a credit on their BMV account and will be automatically applied to a future transaction.

Customers with questions can contact the BMV by email at BMVFinancial@bmv.in.gov.