Indiana BMV announces holiday hours

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you have any business to do at the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles, get it done today.

The Bureau and all of its branches will be closed Saturday through Tuesday in observance of Christmas, according to a release from the State.

Also, branches will be closed from December 30th through January 1st in observance of New Year’s Day, with all branches resuming normal business hours on January 2nd.

If what you need to do can be done online, that’s still an option at myBMV.com.