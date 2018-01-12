Indiana is behind in inflation rate

FORT WAYNE (WOWO)-Within the last 10 years, Indiana industries have fell behind in inflation, with earnings among all industries nationally and statewide topping the inflation rate since 2007.

President of Northeast Indiana Works Edmond O’Neal says, “To keep talent here and attract top-notch workers for elsewhere is dependent on a lot of factors, not the least of which are wages and benefits.”

Earnings among all industries nationally have increased by nearly 22% in the last decade and the earnings among all industries in Indiana have rose 19%.