Indiana Beef Cattle Association Area Meeting Schedule

In cooperation with the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and Purdue University Extension, the Indiana Beef Cattle Association will be holding meetings open to all beef producers. Be sure to RSVP for the meeting in your area!

Area 1: Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 6:00 pm; South East Purdue Ag Center (SEPAC), Butlerville, IN.

RSVP to Jennings County Extension office at 812-352-3033 by 12/6/19.

Current IBCA Director: Fred Glover

Area 2: Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 12:00 p.m; Community Center, Mitchell, IN.

RSVP to the Lawrence County Extension Office at 812-275-4623 by 12/9/2019.

Current IBCA Director: Jeff Armstrong

Area 3: Tuesday, January 15th, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. CT; Stoll’s Country Inn, Evansville, IN.

RSVP to the Gibson County Extension office at 812-385-3491 by 1/12/20.

Current IBCA Director: Mick Douglas

Area 5: Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 6:30 p.m; Owen County Fairgrounds, Spencer, IN.

RSVP to Owen County Extension office at 812-829-5020 by 12/6/19.

Current IBCA Director: Jeff Sherfield

Area 6: Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.; Scott Hall Johnson Co. Fairgrounds

RSVP to Johnson Co. Extension at (317) 736-3724 by 1/8/20.

Current IBCA Director: Doug Abney

Area 7: Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 6:30 p.m; Willie & Red’s Buffet, Hagerstown, IN.

RSVP to the Madison Co. Extension Office at 765-641-9514 by 12/9/19.

Current IBCA Director: Cody Sankey

Area 8: Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.; Cass County Fairgrounds, Logansport, IN.

RSVP to the Cass County Extension office at 574-753-7750 by 1/3/20.

Current IBCA Director: Ronnie Manning

Area 9: Monday, December 16, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.; McGraw’s Steakhouse, West Lafayette, IN.

RSVP to Courtney Stierwalt at the Fountain County Extension office at 765-793-2297 by 12/12/19.

Current IBCA Director: David Duncan

Area 10: Tuesday January 7, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m CT; Christo’s Banquet Center, Plymouth, IN.

RSVP to Kosciusko Co. Extension at 574-372-2340 by 1/3/20.

Current IBCA Director: Bob Dragani

Area 11: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.; Whitley Co. Ag Museum, Columbia City, IN.

RSVP to the Whitley County Extension office at 260-244-7615 by 1/3/20.

Current IBCA Director: Kelley Sheiss