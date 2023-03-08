Indiana Attorney Pursues Info About Alleged Sterilization of Hoosier Children At Youth Clinics

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Attorney General Todd Rokita is continuing to pursue info about alleged sterilization of Hoosier children at ‘youth gender clinics’. Rokita is seeking answers from several medical facilities in Indiana about possible sterilization procedures performed on vulnerable children in order to “transition” them to a gender other than their biological sex.

This, according to a release from Rokita’s office that states that doctors, clinics and hospitals are increasingly prescribing puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and even surgeries to children without disclosing the known risks.

“Our kids are precious gifts from God,” Attorney General Rokita said. “We should all be concerned about the physical and chemical procedures being performed upon these minors, which in most cases are irreversible.”

In a letter, Attorney General Rokita asked medical-facility administrators to provide answers to a series of questions.

A copy of Rokita’s letter can be found viewed here.