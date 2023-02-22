Indiana Attorney General Sues EPA To Fight Federal Overreach

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): According to release from Rokita’s office, the lawsuit is to fight federal overreach and protect Indiana’s sovereignty. The issue at hand stems from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rule redefining “navigable waters” under the Clean Water Act. The new Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule would force Indiana landowners to beg the permission of federal bureaucrats before using their own property in ways deemed to impact certain ponds, streams, ditches or other wet areas of ground. Twenty-four states have joined together to bring the lawsuit against the EPA.

A copy of the lawsuit can be found here.