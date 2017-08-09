Indiana Attorney General to expand Indianapolis crime-reduction program statewide

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Attorney General Curtis Hill announced a plan Wednesday to replicate statewide a crime-reduction model developed by the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition (ITPC).

Hill says the ITPC has made a dramatic impact toward reducing homicides and other violent crimes in several Indianapolis neighborhoods:

“While holding people accountable is an absolutely essential ingredient to moving our communities forward, we also have to attack the problem beforehand by getting to the root causes,” Hill said. “We’ve gone to Fort Wayne, Gary, South Bend and other areas, with an idea of looking at replicating this in those communities.

Three Indianapolis neighborhoods known previously as hotbeds of violent crime have gone more than a year without homicides following the coalition’s involvement through community engagement and so-called “faith patrols.”