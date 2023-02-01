Indiana Attorney General Celebrates Major Win Against Healthcare Overcharging

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): On Tuesday, Attorney General Todd Rokita announced a $66,496,758 settlement on behalf of the State of Indiana to resolve allegations against Centene Corp., a major healthcare-services company. The allegations include claims that Centene, in the course of providing pharmacy services, overcharged Indiana’s Medicaid program for pharmaceutical costs.

Centene made no admission of liability and maintains that its business practices were lawful. Indiana is one of at least 18 states to investigate Centene’s alleged overcharges.

The agreement requires Centene to pay the State of Indiana the total amount of the settlement in two installments over 12 months.