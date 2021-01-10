Indiana Applications for United Soybean Board Open Seat Available Until February 28

The Indiana Soybean Alliance (ISA) seeks candidates for an open seat on the United Soybean Board (USB). Interested soybean farmers must submit an application to ISA by Feb. 28.

Comprised of 78 volunteer farmer-directors, the USB oversees the investments of the national soybean checkoff on behalf of all U.S. soybean farmers. All USB directors serve three-year terms. Four directors represent Indiana on the USB board.

Mark Seib, a soybean farmer from Poseyville, Ind., will complete his third and final term on the USB. Seib was first appointed to the USB board in 2012. Prior to that, he served on the ISA board as a farmer-director and as president and vice-president. The other Indiana members on the USB board include Tom Griffiths, Kendallville, Ind.; Kevin Wilson, Walton, Ind.; and Don Wyss, Fort Wayne, Ind.

The soybean checkoff program allows farmers to contribute to the market development, promotion, production and utilization of soybeans. The USB farmer-directors ensure the investment of checkoff funds create value for soybean farmers in appropriate programs. USB asks that directors commit to attending three board meetings each year, usually in February, June and December. In addition, directors serve on action teams or other subgroups. If appointed, the term would begin December 2021.

Any Indiana farmer eligible to apply must grow soybeans or own or share in the ownership and risk of loss of soybeans. Although the USDA Secretary appoints directors to the USB board, the ISA – as the state soybean checkoff organization – submits director candidate names to the USDA for consideration.

Indiana soybean farmers who want to be an ISA nominee to the USB board, should complete a background form and a candidate questionnaire. Visit www.indianasoybean.com/elections or call Hannah Vorsilak, ISA Marketing Operations and Leadership Director, at 317-644-2791 for an application. All forms must be received in the ISA office by Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.