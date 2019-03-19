Indiana among states most “federally dependent”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): While so-called “Red States” tend to vote for political candidates who push for smaller government, they also seem to be more likely to depend on federal spending.

That’s the takeaway from a new study by WalletHub, which lists Indiana as the 10th most “Federally Dependent” State. Usually states that tax its residents less end up getting disproportionately more funding from the federal government than states with harsher tax codes.

Indiana’s spot on the list comes thanks to a high number of state residents that are dependent on federal funding. The study also looked at qualifiers like returns on taxes paid to the federal government; federal funding as a share of state revenue; and share of federal jobs.

Comparatively, Illinois ranked 46th, Michigan 27th, and Ohio 28th.