Indiana, Allen County set new daily records for COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported a new daily record 2,328 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

That total includes approximately 300 cases whose reporting was delayed due to a technical issue.

Officials also reported 22 new deaths, which occurred between Sept. 24 and Oct. 15.

Of the 30,506 tests administered, there is a 5.8 percent 7-day positivity rate. For unique individuals, the 7-day positivity rate stands at 10.4 percent.

You can view more data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

Meanwhile, the Allen County Department of Health reported a new daily record of 138 positive cases Friday. The death toll was unchanged at 211. You can see the county’s numbers here.