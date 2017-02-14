Indiana AG’s office tracking W-2 phishing scam

INDIANA, (WOWO): The Indiana Attorney General’s office is tracking a W-2 phishing scam that targeted a central Indiana school corporation.

It all started when a staff member at the school got an email that appeared to be from the superintendent requesting copies of the employee’s W-2 records. The employee checked and turns out the email was fraudulent.

The Indiana Attorney General’s office says it’s a telltale sign of a recent scam targeting businesses, schools, hospitals and nonprofits.

If you think you’ve been the victim of a scam, contact the Consumer Protection Division at the Indiana Attorney General’s office in Indianapolis.