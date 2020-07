INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health has reported 11 additional COVID-19 deaths between July 17 and July 24, bringing the state’s total death toll to 2,698.

934 new positive cases have also been reported between July 14 and July 24, bringing the total amount of positive cases to 61,520. That is down from the record total reported yesterday of 1,011.

A total of 690,274 people have been tested.

You can view the state’s full report by clicking here.