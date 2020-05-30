Indiana adds 693 coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): After a few days of dropping case numbers, the number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 shot up by 693 patients between 12pm Friday and 12pm today, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

The 13 new fatalities, reported between 5/17 and 5/29, bring the state’s total confirmed cases death toll to 1,958. More than 34,000 Hoosiers have tested positive for the respiratory illness, which causes mild symptoms in most, but can prove fatal for the elderly or those with weakened or otherwise compromised immune systems.

Another 79 Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the local total to 1,517 cases and 71 deaths Saturday.