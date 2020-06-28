Indiana adds 362 more cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health has reported 3 additional COVID-19 deaths between June 23 and June 27, bringing the state’s total death toll to 2,427.

362 new positive cases have also been reported between June 26 and June 27, bringing the total amount of positive cases to 44,930.

A total of 470,535 people have been tested.

You can view the state’s full report by clicking here.

In Allen County, 23 more people have tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the total to 2628 cases and 107 deaths as of Sunday, June 28.

You can view the details from Allen County by clicking here.

The county and state numbers may not match up due to a delay in private lab testing.