Indiana added 2,500 tech jobs in 2019

INDIANA (WOWO): Technology jobs in Indiana surged in 2019.

That’s according to a new report from information technology trade association CompTIA, saying that Indiana gained more than 2,500 tech jobs last year.

The state’s tech labor force grew by more than 20% throughout the last decade, according to the report, which adds the technology sector accounts for about 5% of Indiana’s economy and close to 6% of its workforce.

The study, which you can read in full here, says Indiana is ranked 21st in the nation in tech employment.