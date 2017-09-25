Indiana abortions down for 8th consecutive year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): For the 8th straight year, the number of abortions performed in Indiana has dropped.

Statewide, the 2016 abortion rate was down 8.5% compared to the previous year, with a little less than 7300 women in Indiana undergoing the procedure last year.

That includes almost 300 girls and women from Allen County, according to the Journal Gazette, despite the county being without an abortion facility since 2013 after Dr. Ulrich Klopfer’s facility was closed due to violations that led to his license being suspended three years later.

Indiana has six abortion clinics still in operation.