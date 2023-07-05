Indiana Abortion Numbers Up In 2022, Drop In 2023

By
WOWO News
-
Photo Supplied / Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO):  Reports showed that Indiana abortions jumped in 2022 but have dropped this year.  Last year, as Indiana’s neighbors limited abortion, Hoosier providers performed hundreds more procedures than typical, according to a state report released this past Friday. But after the state passed its own near-total ban, despite a statewide preliminary inunction, procedures dropped.

Also on Friday, Indiana’s Supreme Court ruled in favor of the ban, clearing the way for it to go into effect by August.

Here is full breakdown of the abortion numbers for the past five years across Indiana:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here