Indiana Abortion Ban Debate Continues, Related Bills To Be Discussed In State Supreme Court

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Leaders at the Indiana General Assembly have said they do not plan to make any changes to the state’s near-total ban on abortion as it winds its way through court. However, it will move forward with new policies they think will complement the law. The Indiana Supreme Court Thursday will have a hearing on one of two legal challenges to the law passed in last summer’s special session. The law is on hold in the meantime.

Bills to allow for child support payments to start at contraception and expand wraparound services for women and children are among the priorities for House Republicans. Other bills have been filed by Republicans to lower the cost of adoption and expand the foster care system.