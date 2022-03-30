Indiana A.G. Files 21-State Lawsuit Against Federal Mask Mandates In Public Transportation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Attorney General has filed a 21-state lawsuit to liberate travelers from federal mask mandates. Attorney General Todd Rokita announced on Tuesday a multistate lawsuit against several federal agencies and officials to force them to abandon illegal and unconstitutional mask mandates for travelers. In a statement released by the Attorney General, Rokita stated that the state of Indiana will continue to fight against federal mask and vaccine mandates.

Along with Indiana, 20 other states are joining in the lawsuit as they continue to take aim at what they call “federal overreach undertaken in the name of COVID-19.” Rokita went on to say that he feels that there is “no good reason” the federal government should be mandating masks at public transportation hubs.