Indiana 8th “least slowed-down” state from COVID-19

Indiana seems to be handling the coronavirus pandemic well, compared to other states in the country.

According to a study by personal finance website WalletHub on which states are slowing down the most during COVID-19 shutdowns, Indiana comes in toward the bottom of the list, ranking 38th in retail and recreation mobility changes, 47th in park usage slowdowns, and 22nd in slowdowns at workplaces.

The study used Google data to compare all 50 states across a number of key metrics. You can find the full study here.