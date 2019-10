STATEWIDE (WOWO): Indiana is the 5th least-vaccinated state in the country.

That’s according to a study of medical data by WalletHub.

They compared stats ranging from share of vaccinated children, to the number of people without health insurance, to the presence of reported measles outbreaks.

Indiana came in 40th in the country for the rate of flu vaccines for children, and 48th for the flu vaccination coverage rate among adults.

