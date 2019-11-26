Indiana 4-H: Changing Lives, Changing the Future

From farm kids to city kids, the Indiana 4-H Program is changing lives. This year thirty-seven, 4-H youth from across the state were honored with scholarships for a wide variety of skills and career aspirations. Maria Turner, from Posey County, won the Communications scholarship, sponsored by Hoosier Ag Today. She said 4-H helped make her the person she is today, “When I started in 4-H, I was very shy. 4-H gave me that push to start talking to other people. It really made me a leader.”

Turner, studying to be a large animal veterinarian, feels it is important that people learn more about animal agriculture, “I encourage people to come out to their county fair and see how livestock is raised and how we take good care of our animals. That is what really sparked my interest in animal health.” She added that many people are scared to work with large animals, but it is important, “Animal health is important to all of us.”

Katie Stam Irk, former Miss America and now with AgriFinancial, said her 4-H experience in Jackson County helped her succeed in many different ways, “From showing my dairy cattle to cooking, sewing, and oh so many things. Community involvement was my cause when I was Miss America, and that came from my 4-H experience.”

Irk sees today’s 4-H youth as the future of both our rural and urban communities, “These 4-H youth give me so much hope for the future of agriculture. There is so much uncertainty in agriculture today, but the skills these young people are learning in 4-H will make them the leaders in our industry and our communities in the future.”