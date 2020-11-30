Indiana 4-H: Changing Lives and Communities

For the past 15 years, Hoosier Ag Today has sponsored a communications scholarship through the Indiana 4-H Foundation. This year’s recipient has an amazing story of how 4-H changed her life.

Hannah Beck grew up as a city girl until her family moved to rural Bartholomew County where she got involved in 4-H and the local poultry club.

“The people who lived in this house before us had chickens and they left them,” she said. “Not knowing what to do, we called 4-H. That got us involved in the poultry club. It trickled down to all of us and now we have all kinds of animals.”

She added that the family has now purchased some farm ground and plans to start a dairy goat business.

One of 9 children in her family, Beck found that 4-H gave her the confidence to become a totally different kind of person.

“I got involved in the Speak Up club and learned to do public speaking.”

She said at first she was terrified to talk but now loves to communicate.

“I have been in a speech and debate club for 5 years and have won some awards.”

She added that 4-H has changed the direction of her life.

“It has changed my vocation. I want to become a nurse and never would have been able to do that without the confidence and experiences that 4-H gave me. The people in 4-H are amazing; they really care about you.”

4-H has also given Beck the opportunity to become a resource in her community, participating in health and wellness education programs for both youth and adults. She hopes to begin her nursing training at Purdue or USI in 2021. She said getting this scholarship will make her future education possible.

Hoosier Ag Today is a strong supporter of the Indiana 4-H program. “Many members of our staff are 4-H alumni or 4-H volunteers. We have seen the impact this program has on the lives of young people and the communities they live in, “ said Gary Truitt, President of Hoosier Ag Today.