Incumbent GOP Gov. Mike DeWine faces Democrat Nan Whaley

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was seeking a second term in Tuesday’s race for the state’s chief executive slot while challenger Nan Whaley, a Democrat, hoped to regain a seat last won by her party 16 years ago.

DeWine prevailed in a surprisingly tight three-way primary in May as conservatives angered by his efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus sought to unseat him. Whaley handily defeated former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley in her primary.

Despite their political differences, DeWine and Whaley bonded briefly over the 2019 Dayton mass shooting that killed nine and wounded more than two dozen. But Whaley increasingly criticized the governor for his failure to pass stronger gun laws and for his anti-abortion stance.

Races for four other statewide offices were also being contested Tuesday, for Attorney General, Auditor, Treasurer, and Secretary of State, all seats currently held by incumbent Republicans.