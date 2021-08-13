Increasing number of youths on COVID-19 case counts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County’s daily COVID-19 case count keeps jumping higher, especially in kids.

According to the Allen County Health Department, 233 new cases were reported Thursday, which was a 50% jump from Wednesday’s numbers.

The Health Department adds that nearly a quarter of the almost 3,000 new cases reported since July 1st were in those under the age of 20.

Statewide, Indiana had just under 3,200 new cases reported yesterday, which was a 27% jump in day-to-day numbers and the highest one-day total since January 23rd.

98% of both COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been in those who are unvaccinated.