Increasing evidence that the Coronavirus was more widespread and less fatal than originally thought

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Antibody testing is becoming more widespread across the country as the worst of the Pandemic appears to be passing.

Indiana is one of the states aggressively taking on antibody testing in an effort to learn more about how the coronavirus spread through the Hoosier State.

Mounting evidence suggests that the Coronavirus is more common and less deadly than originally thought. The evidence comes from antibody tests, which are finding that large numbers of people in the United States were infected, but either remained without symptoms or never became ill enough to need medical attention.

Officials with Johns Hopkins say that current projections are a mortality rate between 1/2 and 1 percent – well below the 5 percent or more originally forecast.

Indiana was cited in the Johns Hopkins report as having massively done anti-body testing and data from the Hoosier State was used heavily in the study.