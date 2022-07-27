In-Person Registration Begins This Friday For FWCS

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): In-school registration for Fort Wayne Community Schools will be held Friday, July 29th and Monday, August 1st, at all 48 Fort Wayne Community Schools elementary, middle and high schools. Parents can visit their child’s school from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday or from noon to 7 p.m. Monday. Families who took advantage of online pre-registration, including paying any fees and uploading necessary documents, may not have to attend registration in-person. Schools still requiring in-person registration should notify parents if there is additional information to complete. Families who did not complete online registration and who are unable to attend the scheduled registration dates can contact their child’s school to make other arrangements prior to the first day of school, which is Wednesday, August 10th.