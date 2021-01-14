IN FFA President Serves as Master of Ceremonies for Indiana Inauguration

Indiana FFA President Julia Hamblen had an interesting and unique opportunity earlier this week. On Monday, the Shelbyville native was asked to serve as the master of ceremonies for the Indiana Inauguration, the swearing in ceremony for Governor Eric Holcomb, Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch, and Attorney General Todd Rokita.

“I got a phone call from one of Governor Holcomb’s assistants, Sam, and he called me saying that the governor had requested me to serve in this position. When I got to the inauguration, about 20 minutes before, I got to talk to Janet, who is the governor’s wife, and I found out she was actually a 10-year 4-H member and showed horses and sheep. So, she’s got the agricultural background, and her and Governor Holcomb both wanted to try to incorporate a youth leader to be the master of ceremonies.”

And what was the experience like for Hamblen?

“It was incredible! I remember I walked into the Indiana State Museum in my official dress with my mom next to me, and I get to the entrance of the auditorium, and there’s somebody waiting there for me. I got a mask that said the inauguration on it, the program, I was escorted inside to do a run through, and the moment that Governor Holcomb walked in he stood on stage and we got to do a run through together and I was just in awe.”

Hamblen has also received an invite to Governor Holcomb’s State of the State Address next week.

Holcomb had very kind words to say about Hamblen during his speech after being sworn in. Hear the story that prompted those kind words and Hamblen’s reaction by watching the interview on our Facebook page.