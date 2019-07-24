IN Ag Nutrient Alliance to Make Splash with August Field Day

Indiana-4R-Field-Day-in-August

In August, the Indiana Ag Nutrient Alliance is hosting the 2019 Indiana 4R Field Day, a day for farmers and agronomists to learn about proactive soil health ideas and best practices from a wide variety of experts. Ben Wicker says the field day presented by IANA is at the Corteva Agriscience Showcase in Lebanon.

“We’re tickled to death that Corteva is helping host this event out at their showcase farm,” he told HAT. “That’s going to give us the opportunity to highlight some of the emerging technologies that they have, whether that’s nitrogen stabilizers or new chemistries that are going to aid farmers and their ability to reduce tillage on their operations.”

He said there’s an opportunity to see new strip tillage technologies too, “from Environmental Tillage Systems having their equipment on sight and hopefully even being able to demonstrate some of that equipment. The third piece I’m most excited about is the opportunity for farmers to really learn and hear about some practical ways that they can think about how to improve the efficiency that they use their fertilizers and manures on their farms through using these 4R technologies and incorporating that with soil health as well.”

The Indiana 4R Field Day is Monday, August 19th from 9:30 am – 3:30 pm at Corteva Agriscience Showcase, 7000 E SR 47 Lebanon, IN. In addition to Corteva Agriscience, partners include The Fertilizer Institute, The Nature Conservancy, Purdue University, and the Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative. Register at www.inagnutrients.org/fieldday.