This week’s episode: a recap of the first day of testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a rundown of all of the driver announcements and a look at the number of entries for this year’s Indy 500.
New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
