I&M’s ongoing upgrade program will bring multimillion dollar upgrade to western Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): I&M Power will strengthen reliability in Western Fort Wayne through a 17 million dollar investment in rebuilding a section of line and revamping a large substation.

Survey work will begin this summer for the project, which will see a substation near the intersection of Bass and Hadley roads completely revamped and 6 miles of lines along Leesburg and Covington Roads completely upgraded with the latest technology.

The lines were last built in the 1960’s and will be upgraded with new 69 kilovolt lines on new steel monopoles, replacing older wooden poles. Officials say the upgrade will serve customers for decades to come, and reduce unplanned outages.

